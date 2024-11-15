One killed, seven other injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A Infant died and seven others passengers were injured near Chak Majjo in collision between Bus and mini truck on Friday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, the rescue team shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Sheikhupura.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

