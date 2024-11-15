One Killed, Seven Other Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A Infant died and seven others passengers were injured near Chak Majjo in collision between Bus and mini truck on Friday.
According to rescue 1122 sources, the rescue team shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Sheikhupura.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA continues crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz congratulates Sikh community on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Ramdomized trial show benefits in treatment of pre-extensively Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Department reports 78 new dengue cases12 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for international intervention as India intensifies repression in IIOJK12 minutes ago
-
AJK President lays Rs 569 million dev. projects in state-run Women University, Bagh12 minutes ago
-
NUML launches urdu version of 'Muhammad (SAW): 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed World'21 minutes ago
-
Senator Afnan Ullah Khan slams PTI's 'politics of chaos'21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap21 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today25 minutes ago
-
17th Aalmi Urdu conference to enthrall Karachi from Dec 5-8l52 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies as motorcycle fell into ditch1 hour ago