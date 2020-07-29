One killed, several hurt as passenger bus overturned near Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed while several others suffered serious injuries as a passenger bus overturned near N-305 National Highway in Nawabshah district on Wednesday morning.

According to rescue sources, the passenger bus was on its way to Karachi from DG khan when it overturned due to negligence of driver that claimed a life on the spot and left more than 15 injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene and started rescue operation, a private news channel reported.