One Killed, Several Injured As School Bus Falls In Ditch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

One killed, several injured as school bus falls in ditch

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) At least one student was killed on the spot while several passengers were critically injured after a school van overturned into a ditch near Swat on Friday afternoon.

According to the initial report, the rescue sources said that an emergency was being declared at Tehsil Khawaza Khila Hospital where a school bus was carrying 50 students when the accident occurred, in a result one student was killed and several were injured, a private news channel reported.

As soon as the incident happened the locals and rescue team reached the site immediately after being informed, the rescue team started operation and shifted dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Police also launched an investigation into the matter.

