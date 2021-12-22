One killed, several injured during blasting for stone crushing plant

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least one labour was killed while several others injured during the blasting for the stone crushing plant at village Khui Miara Khanpur.

According to details, the incident took place when the labour Yousuf Gul resident of district Boneer was planting explosive for the stone crushing plant when suddenly TNT exploded and heavy boulders fell over the labours where many persons buried under the debris.

Locals and other labour reached the site and recovered the trapped persons under the debris and body of Yousuf Gul. The body of the labour was shifted to the hospital and later handed over to the family.