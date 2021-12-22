UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Several Injured During Blasting For Stone Crushing Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:46 PM

One killed, several injured during blasting for stone crushing plant

At least one labour was killed while several others injured during the blasting for the stone crushing plant at village Khui Miara Khanpur

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least one labour was killed while several others injured during the blasting for the stone crushing plant at village Khui Miara Khanpur.

According to details, the incident took place when the labour Yousuf Gul resident of district Boneer was planting explosive for the stone crushing plant when suddenly TNT exploded and heavy boulders fell over the labours where many persons buried under the debris.

Locals and other labour reached the site and recovered the trapped persons under the debris and body of Yousuf Gul. The body of the labour was shifted to the hospital and later handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Injured Khanpur SITE Family Labour

Recent Stories

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 New record room inaugurated in Judicial Complex Al ..

New record room inaugurated in Judicial Complex Alpuri

1 minute ago
 Beautification of Matiari city to be completed soo ..

Beautification of Matiari city to be completed soon: DC

1 minute ago
 PNCA organizes events on Quaid-i-Azam Day celebrat ..

PNCA organizes events on Quaid-i-Azam Day celebration

1 minute ago
 ICRC Says Living Conditions Remain Dire at Syria's ..

ICRC Says Living Conditions Remain Dire at Syria's Al Hawl Camp

1 minute ago
 Typhoon Rai Costs Philippine Agriculture Sector $4 ..

Typhoon Rai Costs Philippine Agriculture Sector $43.7Mln in Losses - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.