One Killed, Several Injured In Accident On Karachi's M-9 Motorway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

One Killed, several injured in accident on Karachi's M-9 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) One person was killed, and several others were injured in a tragic collision between a van and a truck on the M-9 Motorway on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the accident occurred due to overspeeding, which leading to a fatal crash near the DHA City gate.

As per the police reports, the deceased has been identified as Mubarak Ali, who died on the spot due to the severity of the collision. Rescue officials and police quickly arrived at the scene, where rescue teams moved the body and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Among the injured, some are reported to be in a critical condition. Police have initiated further investigation into the accident.

