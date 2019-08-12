UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Several Injured In Jamali Goth Roof Collapse Incident

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

One killed, several injured in Jamali Goth roof collapse incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that took place in a mosque situated in Jamali Goth here on Monday.

According to details, a large number of people were offering Eid ul Adha prayer when the roof of a mosque caved in, resulted in killing of a person on the spot, Police and Rescue sources reported.

Several others injured were taken to hospital.

Rescue and Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured tohospital.

The Rescue teams started removing the debris from the site of tragic incident.

