One killed, several injured in Khanewal roof collapse incident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and some eighteen other sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred at Mian Chanu area of Khanewal district of Punjab province, police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a woman and few other employees of NADRA working in the office when the roof of the building fell on them. As a result, the ill-fated woman died on the spot. While the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue operation was continuing till the filling of this report.