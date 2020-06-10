UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Several Injured In Khanewal Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:48 PM

One killed, several injured in Khanewal roof collapse incident

A woman was killed and some eighteen other sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred at Mian Chanu area of Khanewal district of Punjab province, police reported on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A woman was killed and some eighteen other sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred at Mian Chanu area of Khanewal district of Punjab province, police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a woman and few other employees of NADRA working in the office when the roof of the building fell on them. As a result, the ill-fated woman died on the spot. While the injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue operation was continuing till the filling of this report.

