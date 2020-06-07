One killed, several injured in Lyari building collapse

KARACHI, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in two building collapsed incidents that occurred in Kalri area of Lyari, Karachi, rescue sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, two residential buildings with poor construction suddenly collapsed in an area of Kalri of Lyari.

As a result, one person was killed in the incident. The rescue teams rushed to the site and retrieve the injured persons from debris of residential buildings. The rescue operation was continuing till filling of this report. The Rangers and Police also reached the site to help the people.