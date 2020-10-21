UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Several Injured In Maskan Chowrangi Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:30 AM

One killed, several injured in Maskan Chowrangi explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :As many as one person was killed while other several got serious injuries when an explosion took place in the upper portion of a multi-storey building at Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi on early Wednesday morning.

According to initial reports, Police and Rangers have reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet but the impact of the explosion was so severe that windowpanes of the nearby building were shattered, electronic channels reported.

According to rescue teams two floors of the building are badly damaged as a result of the blast.

More Stories From Pakistan

