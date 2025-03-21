Open Menu

One Killed, Several Injured In Mastung Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM

One killed, several injured in Mastung firing

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Khatta Kocha police station, Mastung district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting levies sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened firing and killed a person deployed on security duty near Khatta Kocha police station area. Several other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Levies team also reached the spot to arrest the perpetrators but no success was made so far till the filing of this report.

Recent Stories

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

26 minutes ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

41 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnosti ..

Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility inn ..

AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations

1 hour ago
 EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

2 hours ago
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

2 hours ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

3 hours ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan