One killed, several injured in Mastung firing

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Khatta Kocha police station, Mastung district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting levies sources reported on Friday.

According to details, unknown assailants opened firing and killed a person deployed on security duty near Khatta Kocha police station area. Several other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Levies team also reached the spot to arrest the perpetrators but no success was made so far till the filing of this report.