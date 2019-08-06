One killed, several injured in Quetta blast

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :One person was killed while several others sustained injuries in a blast that took place near Mission Chowk, here, police reported on Tuesday evening.

According to details, a powerful bomb exploded with a big bang at Mission Chowk, as a result, killing a person on the spot and injuring several others.

The police and FC rushed to the incident's site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

A bomb disposal squad also reached the spot to seek details of the bomb blast.

Police had cordoned off the area and started search operation to findi the perpetrators behind the tragic incident.