UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Several Injured In Quetta Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:56 PM

One killed, several injured in Quetta blast

One person was killed while several others sustained injuries in a blast that took place near Mission Chowk, here, police reported on Tuesday evening

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :One person was killed while several others sustained injuries in a blast that took place near Mission Chowk, here, police reported on Tuesday evening.

According to details, a powerful bomb exploded with a big bang at Mission Chowk, as a result, killing a person on the spot and injuring several others.

The police and FC rushed to the incident's site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

A bomb disposal squad also reached the spot to seek details of the bomb blast.

Police had cordoned off the area and started search operation to findi the perpetrators behind the tragic incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Bomb Blast SITE

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

41 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

43 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University observes Solidarity with ..

1 minute ago

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88: family

1 minute ago

Mediterranean Migrant Deaths Reach 840 This Year - ..

1 minute ago

Gold price jumps by Rs 500, traded at Rs 84,500 pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.