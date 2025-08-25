One Killed, Several Injured In Toba Tek Singh Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a bus accident that occurred in Toba Tek
Singh area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, one person lost his life and several others sustained injuries when a rashly
driven passenger bus turned turtle near Toba Tek Singh.
Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
