One killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh accident

(@FahadShabbir)

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a bus accident that occurred in Toba Tek

Singh area of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, one person lost his life and several others sustained injuries when a rashly

driven passenger bus turned turtle near Toba Tek Singh.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.