One Killed, Several Injured In Washuk Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:47 PM

One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident

One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Washuk area

WASHUK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Washuk area

of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van was moving towards its destination when suddenly, it turned turtle near Washuk area of Balochistan. As a result, one person died on the spot while several other people were also injured

in the same incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

