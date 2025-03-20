One Killed, Several Injured In Washuk Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 11:47 PM
One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Washuk area
WASHUK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Washuk area
of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, a rashly driven passenger van was moving towards its destination when suddenly, it turned turtle near Washuk area of Balochistan. As a result, one person died on the spot while several other people were also injured
in the same incident. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Euro Summit highlights strategic importance of oceans
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad che ..
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing commemorates National Day of Pakistan
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students
One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident
PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chi ..
Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Malik
EU reaffirms commitment to rules-based international order with UN at its core
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leghari slams Miftah's remarks on solar energy25 seconds ago
-
Federal Ministers visits Quetta to address key issues in Balochistan27 seconds ago
-
PHA to plant 81,000 saplings in one year: DG PHA28 seconds ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Kohat police for foiling terrorist attack at Muslimabad check post30 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Assembly approves scholarship program for madrasahs students17 seconds ago
-
One killed, several injured in Washuk road accident19 seconds ago
-
PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chinese Artist Professo ..20 seconds ago
-
Railways minister expresses sorrow over passing of Hussain Ahmed22 seconds ago
-
PTI playing politics to gain personal interest: Malik23 seconds ago
-
Illegally settled Afghan to go back after expiry of deadline: Asif44 minutes ago
-
Preparations for Itikaf underway in mosques46 minutes ago
-
Stringent security plan finalized for Youm e Ali46 minutes ago