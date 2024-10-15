One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Bahria Town Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, one person lost his life in a traffic mishap that reported near Bahria Town located in Karachi area.

Several other persons including women and children were also injured in the incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.