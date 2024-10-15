Open Menu

One Killed, Several Injured Near Bahria Town Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 07:32 PM

One killed, several injured near Bahria Town traffic accident

One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Bahria Town Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) One person was killed and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Bahria Town Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, one person lost his life in a traffic mishap that reported near Bahria Town located in Karachi area.

Several other persons including women and children were also injured in the incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Traffic SITE Women TV

Recent Stories

Body of elderly woman found

Body of elderly woman found

5 minutes ago
 SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Offic ..

SCO to help boost economic activity: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Ba ..

3 minutes ago
 PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-le ..

PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges

3 minutes ago
 Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: ..

Irregular EU border crossings fell 42% this year: Frontex

3 minutes ago
 Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negativ ..

Mbappe's golden-boy image takes a hit amid negative headlines

3 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested after encounter

Three dacoits arrested after encounter

3 minutes ago
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urg ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) urges govt to notice FBR raids

3 minutes ago
 PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8. ..

PDWP approves five development schemes worth Rs 8.471b

7 minutes ago
 BISP Chairperson underscores need of promoting ski ..

BISP Chairperson underscores need of promoting skill development for poverty all ..

3 minutes ago
 MoIB releases song to welcome guests of SCO summit

MoIB releases song to welcome guests of SCO summit

3 minutes ago
 SCO to discuss regional issues regional connectivi ..

SCO to discuss regional issues regional connectivity, climate change: FO Spox

3 minutes ago
 Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fai ..

Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan