One killed, six hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A person was killed while six anothers including two sisters sustained injuries due to collision between two buses and a trailer near Niazi chowk on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two overspending buses collided with a trailer near Niazi chowk.

As a result, a person namely Tahir Fareed s/o Noor Ahmed from Lahore died on the spot while six others sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Ali Riaz, Asma, Sonia, Hamza Ali, Muhammad Amir and Basti Ali.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The Rescue jawans recovered injured from vehicle by cutting the body of the bus which got stranded in it due to collision.

Rescue safety officer Muhammad Yasir Raza reached on the spot and supervised the Rescue operation.