UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Six Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 09:40 AM

One killed, six hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A person was killed while six anothers including two sisters sustained injuries due to collision between two buses and a trailer near Niazi chowk on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two overspending buses collided with a trailer near Niazi chowk.

As a result, a person namely Tahir Fareed s/o Noor Ahmed from Lahore died on the spot while six others sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Ali Riaz, Asma, Sonia, Hamza Ali, Muhammad Amir and Basti Ali.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

The Rescue jawans recovered injured from vehicle by cutting the body of the bus which got stranded in it due to collision.

Rescue safety officer Muhammad Yasir Raza reached on the spot and supervised the Rescue operation.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Vehicle Died Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

8 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

8 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

10 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

10 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.