One killed, six hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A person was killed while six others sustained injuries due to a collision between a rickshaw and van due to overspeeding near Agosh marriage hall in Kot Addu.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding passenger van collided with a rickshaw near Kot Addu.

As a result, a person namely Muhammad Fayyaz s/o Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while six others Muhammad Bilal, Fouzia Bibi, Mudassar, Shamim Akhtar, and Muhammad Mumtaz sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

City police station Kot Addu has registered a case and started investigation.