UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Six Hurt In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 10:40 AM

One killed, six hurt in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :A person was killed while six others sustained injuries due to a collision between a rickshaw and van due to overspeeding near Agosh marriage hall in Kot Addu.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding passenger van collided with a rickshaw near Kot Addu.

As a result, a person namely Muhammad Fayyaz s/o Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while six others Muhammad Bilal, Fouzia Bibi, Mudassar, Shamim Akhtar, and Muhammad Mumtaz sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital after providing first aid.

City police station Kot Addu has registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Marriage Died Van Kot Addu Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

6 hours ago
 Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.