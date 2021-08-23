One killed, six injured after truck collides with van at G T Road

A man died and six others including two women were injured when a Chakwal-bound passenger van bearing registration number RPT-3487, they were travelling in overturned here on Monday at G T Road near Akbar Hospital Rawat after being hit by a truck bearing registration No RLE-3720 coming from Jhelum side

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A man died and six others including two women were injured when a Chakwal-bound passenger van bearing registration number RPT-3487, they were travelling in overturned here on Monday at G T Road near Akbar Hospital Rawat after being hit by a truck bearing registration No RLE-3720 coming from Jhelum side.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the truck driver lost control over the wheel due to brake failure and hit the van crossing the median.

Six injured including two women namely Sadia Naseem wife of Suleman Shah, 55 years old, Yasmin Begum w/o Abdul Razzaq, 56 years, Muhammad Yaseen s/o Allah Ditta, 15 years, Samartab Ali s/o Liaqat Ali, 25 years, Khalil s/o Hussain 24 years and Ehtesham s/o Muhammad Iqbal, 29 years received injuries and shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad while a 30 years old man lost his life in the accident.