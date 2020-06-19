UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Six Injured In Attack On Ehsaas Program Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :One person was killed while 6 more sustained injuries in a grenade attack at Ehsaas Programme office in Liaquatabad area on Friday.

The police and other law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a tweet condemned the attack and said the elements involved will not be spared.

He directed the police to take immediate and stern action against those involved in this incident of crime.

