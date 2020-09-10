UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Six Injured In Building Collapse Incident, Rescue Operation Underway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:18 PM

One killed, six injured in building collapse incident, rescue operation underway

A teenager was killed while six other injured persons have been rescued from the debris of a building which collapsed on Thursday in Allahwala Town, Korangi Industrial Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A teenager was killed while six other injured persons have been rescued from the debris of a building which collapsed on Thursday in Allahwala Town, Korangi Industrial Area.

A five-storey building had collapsed and many people are reportedly still trapped under its debris, according to police.

A body of teenager Waqas s/o Hanif age 14 years was recovered from the debris while six injured namely Ayoub (45), Nazish d/o Ayub (17) Kiran d/o Ayub (15), Nisha w/o Faheem (32), Rani w/o Iqbal (40) and Reema d/o Iqbal (14) have been rescued from under the debris.

A family of a head constable of Traffic Police M. Zulfiqar including his wife Ayesha, two children Arslan and Sana are under the debris of collapsed building.

The rescue operation is still underway being carried out by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and rescue services.

