One Killed, Six Injured In Different Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:47 PM

One killed, six injured in different incidents

A man was killed while six others sustained injures in different incidents here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :A man was killed while six others sustained injures in different incidents here on Wednesday.

According to police, Liaqat Ali (50) was riding a motorcycle at Canal road when a speeding dumper truck hit the bike, killing him on the spot.

In another incident four persons including Sabir, Zafar, Sharif and Ikram were injured when roof of a dilapidated building fell on them during repair work in Factroy area.

In third incident, roof of a house collapsed in the area of Azhar Town Manawala. Resultantly, Iftikhar and his son Ahmad Ali were injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

