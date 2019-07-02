One killed, six injured in different incidents in Islamabad

UrduPoint.com
Tue 02nd July 2019

One person was killed while six other injured in different incidents in Attock on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed while six other injured in different incidents in Attock on Tuesday.

In first incident, a man drowned while taking bath in river Indus at Attock Khurd. Police and rescue sources said that Mohammad Imran along with his friends came to river for picnic. While taking bath, he loses control and drowned. His body was not retrieved till filing this news report.

Separately, a man has injured himself in a bid to commit suicide after attacking his wife with knife over some domestic dispute in Faqeerabad area. Police sources said that Ashaq Hussain after exchange of hot words over some domestic dispute attacked his wife Safyia Bibi with knife injuring her critically.

Later he tried to commit suicide with same knife however, he was overpowered by other members of the family. Both were shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition. In another incident, two persons on board in a car was injured when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked the car near Burhan interchange on GT road resultantly 29 years old Usama Sardar and 25 years old Wajid was injured. In similar like incident, two persons identified as 35 years old Abdul Aziz and 21 years old Nasir Ali were injured as a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver knocked an oil tanker near Mathail chowk on Rawalpindi- Kohat road. Concerned area police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

