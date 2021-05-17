One Killed, Six Injured In Karak Gas Leakage Blast Incident
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:10 PM
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A minor was killed and six others sustained injuries in a gas leakage blast in a house of Kanda Blund Zain area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
According to police sources, a small baby was found dead while six others sustained injuries when a house situated in Kunda Blund Zain area of Karak district, damaged by a blast.
The locals and police rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to nearby hospital for necessary treatment.
Further Investigations are underway.