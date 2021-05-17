UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

One killed, six injured in Karak gas leakage blast incident

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A minor was killed and six others sustained injuries in a gas leakage blast in a house of Kanda Blund Zain area of Karak district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

According to police sources, a small baby was found dead while six others sustained injuries when a house situated in Kunda Blund Zain area of Karak district, damaged by a blast.

The locals and police rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to nearby hospital for necessary treatment.

Further Investigations are underway.

