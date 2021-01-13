One killed, six injured in pile-up in lahore

A man was killed and six others were injured in a pile-up on Manga Multan Road near here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed and six others were injured in a pile-up on Manga Multan Road near here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the five-vehicle pile-up occurred due to dense fog as visibility level was very low in which Ibrahim died while six others sustained injuries whowere shifted to a hospital.

The injured were identified as Saeed, Shakeel, Talib Hussain, Sajjad, Abdul Razak and Amjad.