One killed, six injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :One passenger was killed while six others including a woman sustained multiple injuries in a road accident at M4 Motorway.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday that a speeding car collided with a mini loader van on M-4 Motorway near Chak 6.

As a result, 39-year-old Shahbaz Saeed resident of Bhowana received serious injuries and died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted six injured persons to hospital in critical condition.

The injured included Jahan Khan (25), Gulzar Ahmad (50), Sajjad Hussain (35), Ahmad Saeed (28), Zubair (33) and his mother Zahida (50).

The police also took the body and both vehicles into custody and started investigation.