One Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) One person died and six others were injured in a collision between a car and two motorcycles here on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place on Tank road near Behtani Abad, when a speeding car and these motorcycles collided with each other.
After receiving information, the Rescue 1122 teams from stations 33 and 11 rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to hospital.
