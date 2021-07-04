UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Six Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

One killed, six injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed and six were injured in a collision between coaster and truck near Gambila area on Indus Highway on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Zarar 28 resident of Peshawar while the injured were identified as Abid Ali, Noor Ali resident of Peshawar, Akbar Ali and Rizwan of Karak, Kalim Ullah and Kamran DI Khan and Naeem resident of Bannu.

The body and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital. The police also registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Bannu Police Karak Abid Ali Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.46 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 4, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.