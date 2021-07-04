One killed, six injured in road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :One person was killed and six were injured in a collision between coaster and truck near Gambila area on Indus Highway on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Zarar 28 resident of Peshawar while the injured were identified as Abid Ali, Noor Ali resident of Peshawar, Akbar Ali and Rizwan of Karak, Kalim Ullah and Kamran DI Khan and Naeem resident of Bannu.

The body and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital. The police also registered the case and started investigation.