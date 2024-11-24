Open Menu

One Killed, Six Injured In Road Mishaps

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM

One killed, six injured in road mishaps

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A young man was killed while six people sustained serious injuries in two separate incidents reported in the city on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an incident of collision between two motorcycles was reported near Old Post Office Chowk in which a young man was killed and two others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, two motorcycles collided head on at Jamlera Road due to over-speeding in which four persons received injuries.

The rescue officials said that three injured were reported to be in critical condition after they were shifted to hospitals.

The police concerned also started investigation into the incidents while the process of identification of the dead and the injured was under way.

