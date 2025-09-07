One killed, six injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) At least one person was killed and six others sustained injuries in separate road accidents happened on Chashma road and Korai areas here Sunday.

According to details, a man identified as Inayat Hussain, a resident of Eidgah Kalan, died after sustaining serious injuries in a traffic accident near Bilot Sharif on Chashma road.

In another incident, three people 20-year-old Muhammad Riaz son of Haq Nawaz, 19-year-old Waseem son of Abdul Rasheed and Nayer son of Haji Muhammad, residents of Jhok Venus Kirri Khaisour were injured when a motorcycle collided with a flying coach near Kirri Khaisour Adda within the jurisdiction of Kirri Khaisour Police Station.

The injured were rushed to hospital. The collision caused due to tyre burst of the coach, though the driver and passengers remained unharmed.

In a third accident, three people, including Amanullah son of Dost Muhammad Sheikh, a resident of Korai and an elderly man, were injured when two motorcycles collided near Korai in the limits of Dera Town Police Station. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera.