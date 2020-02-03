UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Six Injured In Sharaqpur Roof Collapse Incident In Shiekhupura

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:15 PM

SHEIKUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :One person was killed and six others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred in Chak.19, of Sharaqpur area of Sheikupura district, Punjab, tv channel reported on Monday night.

According to details, some persons were living in a house when suddenly roof of their house fell on them.

As a result, a child died on the spot. The locals and rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

