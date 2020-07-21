One killed, six injured in Turbat blast

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one person was killed while six others received injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that occurred Turbat district of Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :At least one person was killed while six others received injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that occurred Turbat district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

"IED was fitted at Honda 125 motorcycle, parked near auto shop on main Turbat road, " official sources told APP. One person standing close to bike died instantly as IED exploded while 6 others received injuries. Soon after the blast, security forces reached the site and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Turbat.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Amjad resident of Turbat and was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The injured namely Muhammed Saleem, Ubaid, Muhammad Subahn, Muhammad Naseem, Muhammad Salman and Shah Murad.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

Governor Balochistan Amaullah Khan Yasinzai along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani strongly condemned the incident of Turbat blast.

The Governor said the law and order situation was improved in respective areas of Balochistan by security forces after giving sacrifices of their pernicious lives and no one would be allowed to destabilize the peace in the province. He also urged law enforcement agencies to take solid measures to bring to justice for those involved in spreading terror in the area as soon as possible.

Amanullah Khan also extended his sympathy with family of martyred and prayed for early recovery of the injured victims of the blast.