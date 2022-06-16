One killed, six injured in two accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed while six others sustained injuries in two road accident near here on Thursday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw near Adda Chak No 228-GB and killed the driver, Abdur Rehman of Chak No439-GB, on the spot.

In another accident, Usba,21, Amna,22, Ayesha, 20, Nadia,15, Fehroosh,18, and van driver Tanveer, 29, received injuries when a speeding vehicle hit their van on Satiana Road.

The Rescue 1122 teams shifted the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital whilepolice also reached the spot and started investigation.