One Killed, Six Injured In Two Different Incidents In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and six other sustained injuries in two different incidents occured near Korangi Chamra Chorangi area and Steel Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

In the first incident, a motorcyclist was killed while another was injured in an accident near Korangi Chamra Chorangi area of Karachi.

In another incident, a cylinder blast was reported in Steel Town area of Karachi, resulted in injuring five persons. The injured persons including four children were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan