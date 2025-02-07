One Killed, Six Injured In Two Different Incidents In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM
One person was killed and six other sustained injuries in two different incidents occured near Korangi Chamra Chorangi area and Steel Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) One person was killed and six other sustained injuries in two different incidents occured near Korangi Chamra Chorangi area and Steel Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.
In the first incident, a motorcyclist was killed while another was injured in an accident near Korangi Chamra Chorangi area of Karachi.
In another incident, a cylinder blast was reported in Steel Town area of Karachi, resulted in injuring five persons. The injured persons including four children were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate c ..
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Ka ..
5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..
DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation
One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi
Pakistan may and may not change squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025
AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 8
Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"
SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 te ..
Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkee ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate change hazards3 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Kashmir Resource Centr ..3 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation3 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi3 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"3 minutes ago
-
SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities3 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 terrorists in N. Wazir ..3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkeepers3 minutes ago
-
CTP launch operation against illegal vehicle Jumma Bazaar12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals13 minutes ago
-
SP Headquarters Dera Muhammad Nawab Khan visits police Lines13 minutes ago
-
KLF 2025 kickoffs with vibrant inauguration ceremony9 minutes ago