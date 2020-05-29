One killed, six other injured in different incidents in Bajaur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : One person was killed and six others were injured in different incidents in Bajaur district here on Friday.

According to police official and locals, a boy named Abu Bakar was killed when the roof of his house caved in in Badan area of Mamond Tehsil. As soon as the accident was reported, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and removed the body from the rubble.

Similarly, three children were injured when a pressure cooker exploded in the house of Fazal Hakeem Khan in Dherai area of Salarzai Tehsil.

The injured persons were identified as 15-year-old Rubina. Nazia, 12, and Shehzad, 3, were in the kitchen when the accident happened. The injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

Fazal Hussain, a 25-year-old youth, was shot and seriously injured in Senkadro area of Atmankhel Tehsil over a pretty dispute and in another incident a man was injured in a dispute between the two sides in Alizo area of Khar Tehsil when the groups started exchange of hot words and later on attacked on each other.