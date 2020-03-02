One killed, six others including innocent girl injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pindi Bhatian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) A female was killed while six others including her innocent daughter were injured in a collision between two cars on Faisalabad motorway at Pindi Bhatian.As per media reports, both cars were on their way to Jaranwala after attending a marriage ceremony in Gujranwala when they hit with each other from front and back.

As a result, a female identified as Pathani died on the spot while her daughter and six others sustained serious injuries.All were shifted to nearby Allied Hospital for first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.