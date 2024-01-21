One killed, six others injured in different incidents in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) One was killed while six others were injured in different incidents in various parts of the Attock district on Sunday.

According to police, in the first incident, a man in his 60s was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle in the limits of Hazro Police station. Local rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

Moreover, six people were injured in three different fog-related traffic incidents in the various parts of the Attock.

As per details, in the first incident, two persons were injured due to a traffic pile-up on Kohat road near Rangli village in the limits of Jand Police station in the early hours of Sunday, when a car rammed into a passenger van due to fog subsequently another passenger van and a loader rickshaw also rammed into vehicles resultantly two persons identified as Sartaj and Adnan were injured.

In the second incident, a passenger van rammed into a dumper coming from the opposite direction due to zero visibility on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Hattar check post resultantly two persons on board the passenger van identified as Faisal Mehmood and Muhammad Nazar were injured.

In the third incident, a tractor rammed into a Suzuki pickup due to fog near Baryar Chowk in the limits of Attock Police Station resulting in two persons on board the van identified as Abdul Rehman and Ibrar Khan being injured.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals in the area.

