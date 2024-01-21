One Killed, Six Others Injured In Different Incidents In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) One was killed while six others were injured in different incidents in various parts of the Attock district on Sunday.
According to police, in the first incident, a man in his 60s was crushed to death by an unknown vehicle in the limits of Hazro Police station. Local rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital.
Moreover, six people were injured in three different fog-related traffic incidents in the various parts of the Attock.
As per details, in the first incident, two persons were injured due to a traffic pile-up on Kohat road near Rangli village in the limits of Jand Police station in the early hours of Sunday, when a car rammed into a passenger van due to fog subsequently another passenger van and a loader rickshaw also rammed into vehicles resultantly two persons identified as Sartaj and Adnan were injured.
In the second incident, a passenger van rammed into a dumper coming from the opposite direction due to zero visibility on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road near Hattar check post resultantly two persons on board the passenger van identified as Faisal Mehmood and Muhammad Nazar were injured.
In the third incident, a tractor rammed into a Suzuki pickup due to fog near Baryar Chowk in the limits of Attock Police Station resulting in two persons on board the van identified as Abdul Rehman and Ibrar Khan being injured.
The injured were shifted to different hospitals in the area.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unknown assailants attacked on Ahsan Iqbal’s son's car5 minutes ago
-
40 suspects including 3 proclaimed offenders arrested in Kohat5 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad holds Mehfil-e-Mushaira6 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah assures PPP would save Pakistan economically16 minutes ago
-
Strengthening country's economy to be top priority, says Jehangir Tareen16 minutes ago
-
6589 FIRs registered against underage drivers26 minutes ago
-
14 years old girl abducted26 minutes ago
-
Islamia College announces admission for MPhil, PhD programs35 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmed inaugurates free medical camp at Badshahi Masjid36 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 429 power pilferers during last 24 hour36 minutes ago
-
Human Rights Youth Organization delegation meets President HCCI36 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah inaugurates PMLN election office in Jaranwala46 minutes ago