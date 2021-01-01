One killed, thee injures in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident here on Friday.

According to police, the accident took place near Qamar Garden when two motorcycles collided with each other.

Resultantly, Mahmood-ul-Hasan dies on-the-spot while Muhammad Nadir, Rasheedan Bibi and Arzoo sustained serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Allied Hospital for medical treatment. The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.