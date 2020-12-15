One killed three arrested during robbery attempt

HAVELIAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A suspected armed robber was killed on Tuesday during an attempt to rob a house by a gang of four members near Jhangra road an area of POF Police Chowki and police also arrested three others robbers.

According to the police sources, four armed robbers barged into the house of Tamraiz Khan held hostage the family looted one Lakh rupee cash, during the robbery when the family members started hue and cry the robbers opened firing resulting in one of their own companion Saleem son of Sabir died at the spot.

On the application of Tamraiz Khan Hvelian Police station has registered a case under section 1436 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 458/382/324/302/34 and started an investigation, arrested three accused robbers including Syed Abid Shah son of Rustam Shah, Abdul Majeed son of Abdul Kareem and Muhammad Khitab son of Shaukat.

Police also recovered two vehicles including Suzuki pickup and Suzuki carry those were used in the crime. Havelian police claimed that during the initial investigation the robbers have confessed to the robbery and some other crimes.

District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Khan Afridi has appreciated the Additional SP Abbottabad Malik Ejaz, DSP Havelian and Cant. SHO Havelian and Elite Force have taken part in the operation against robbers. He also announced a cash award and certificate for the police team.