One Killed, Three Hurt In Bahawalnagar Motorcyclists' Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) At least one person was killed and three others injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Bahawalnagar on Thursday morning.
As per initial detail, rescue sources said that the incident occurred when the two motorcycles crashed into each other and killed one on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
