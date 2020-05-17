One killed, three hurt in two road incidents

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :A person was killed while three another sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Sunday morning.

Rescue 1122 officials said, a motorcyclist was on its way when a speeding truck hit him to death near master CNG Mian Channu.

The deceased was identified as 62 years old Bashir Ahmed s/o Nusrat Ali resident of 11/8-BR.

In another incident, a speedy car collided with truck near Makhdoom pur Interchange M-4 motorway.

The three car riders namely Abdul Maalik, Kashif and Rafiq sustained injuries.

The car was going to Bahawalpur from Rawalpindi. The incident took place when car driver slept and the car collided with truck. The injured were shifted to Civil hospital Kabirwala.

APP /sak