One Killed, Three Injured

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

One killed, three injured

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was killed while three others sustained bullet wounds over a petty dispute in Urban Area police limits.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Muhammad Tayyab, resident of Green Valley, had an altercation with Muhammad Asad over a petty issue.

Over it, Asad along with his two accomplices opened firing at Tayyab and his friends Muhammad Javaid, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Munir when they were sitting at a shop. As a result, Muhammad Tayyab died on the spot while three others received injuries.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and the injured to the DHQ hospital.

Police registered a case against the accused.

