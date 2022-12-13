One killed, three injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed while three others suffered injuries in a motorcycle-ricksha collision here on Tandlianwala road.

According to Rescue sources, the accident claimed a life of Suleman, 22, resident of Chak No 40-GB while suffered injuries to three others-- Qasim, 17, Arshad, 35, and Ali Akbar,55, residents of the same village.

The victims were shifted to hospital,said rescue 1122.