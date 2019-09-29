UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Three Injured As Wall Collapses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

One killed, three injured as wall collapses

MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::A labourer was killed while three others sustained serious injuries when a wall of an under-construction buidling collapsed at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, some labourers were busy at an under-construction buidling of a textile mill at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road when suddenly, its wall caved in, due to which labourers buried under the debris.

On receiving information, a team of 1122 reached the spot and retrieved the victims from debris. However, a labourer was found dead in the debris while three others were injured. The injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital.

