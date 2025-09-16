Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Accident Near Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a trailer mishap that took place near Chakwal-Mandra road area, Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven trailer rammed into a house after break failure near Chakwal-Mandra road. As a result, one person died on the spot while three were injured in same incident.

The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

