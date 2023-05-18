One killed, three injured in blast in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least one person was killed and three injured in a blast here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed and three injured in a blast here on Thursday.

Police said the bomb was planted in a motorcycle that exploded at Ring Road. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

The victim's identity could not be immediately ascertained.