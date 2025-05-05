Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In Car-Motorcycle Collision

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM

One killed, three injured in Car-Motorcycle collision

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred near Kirri Khaisour, where a collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed the life of one and left three others injured.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the car under unclear circumstances.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot while three people on board in the car got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The identity of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained yet.

APP/akt

