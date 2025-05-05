One Killed, Three Injured In Car-Motorcycle Collision
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred near Kirri Khaisour, where a collision between a car and a motorcycle claimed the life of one and left three others injured.
According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the car under unclear circumstances.
As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot while three people on board in the car got injured.
The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
The identity of the deceased and injured could not be ascertained yet.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohmand Dam achieves major milestone: Powerhouse slope excavation completed6 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in Car-Motorcycle collision6 minutes ago
-
Military Courts; SC reserves judgment to be announced this week6 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Iranian FM exchange views on regional situation, US-Iran talks6 minutes ago
-
Fisherman killed in blast as explosive device detonates in fishing net6 minutes ago
-
PM directs accelerated action against tax evasion, under-invoicing amid punitive action against illi ..6 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Visits Oman Police & Customs Headquarters16 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Minister reaffirms support for refining sector16 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses collective responsibility to preserve cultural heritage16 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in attack on Bannu check post16 minutes ago
-
Man killed, teenager commits suicide in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
KP govt notifies appointment of Vice-Chancellors of 16 public sector varsities26 minutes ago