One Killed, Three Injured In Chiniot House Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2025 | 11:10 PM

One killed, three injured in Chiniot house explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) One person was killed, and three others were injured on Saturday after an explosion at a domestic fireworks factory caused the roof of a house to collapse.

According to private news channel and rescue officials, a fire broke out following the explosion.

The rescue team reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

According to rescue officials, rescue work was underway in the house destroyed by the explosion.

