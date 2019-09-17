One killed, three injured in collision

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::One person was killed and three others were injured in collision between a loader-van and trailer near Khannoana bypass here Monday.

According to police, Shahadat Ali (45) and three other persons were going to Sadhar vegetable market on a loader-van when their vehicle collided with a trailer at Khannoana bypass.

As a result, Shahadat died on the spot while Iftikhar (40), Abdullah (32) and Rajab Ali (35) were injured. The injured were rushed to Allied Hospital.

Police have handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.