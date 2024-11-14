Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A shooting incident occurred in limits of Kala police station, leaving one man dead

and injuring three others.

On information, DSP Sadar Hammad Nabi and SHO Kala Police Station Tahir Saleem reached

the scene.

The victims were traveling to Dera Ghazi Khan by a van when the accused on a motorcycle

opened fire on them, killing Muhammad Shahbaz on the spot and injuring three others.

The initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred due to an old enmity.

The police were conducting raids to apprehend the attackers and started investigation.

