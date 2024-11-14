One Killed, Three Injured In DG Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A shooting incident occurred in limits of Kala police station, leaving one man dead
and injuring three others.
On information, DSP Sadar Hammad Nabi and SHO Kala Police Station Tahir Saleem reached
the scene.
The victims were traveling to Dera Ghazi Khan by a van when the accused on a motorcycle
opened fire on them, killing Muhammad Shahbaz on the spot and injuring three others.
The initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred due to an old enmity.
The police were conducting raids to apprehend the attackers and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU to hold convocation at Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Entry test for admissions 2024-2025 held at SABS university2 minutes ago
-
Two brothers among three killed in Gujranwala crash12 minutes ago
-
Three milkmen held, cases registered on adulteration22 minutes ago
-
Seven gas meters disconnected over violations22 minutes ago
-
Ayaz urges govt, media to work together in raising awareness about diabetes22 minutes ago
-
Six injured in coaster-tractor trolley collision32 minutes ago
-
PHA started washing of plants, green areas in city42 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II49 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner highlights depth of bilateral ties, celebrates King Charles' 76th birthday1 hour ago
-
Newlyweds to receive cash gift under 'Dhee Rani' programme1 hour ago
-
Polling for LG by-elections underway amid strict security measures in Sindh1 hour ago