One killed, three Injured in D.G.Khan tanker blast

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a LPG tanker blast that occurred near Kot Chattah area of Dera Ghazi Khan, tv channels reported quoting Rescue sources on Tuesday.

According to details, one person has lost his life while three rescue workers sustained injuries after LPG tanker blast that caught fire near Kot Chattah area. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner D.G.Khan has said that a high level inquiry would be conducted to investigate the matter of LPG tanker blast and fire incident in the area.