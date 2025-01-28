Open Menu

One Killed, Three Injured In D.G.Khan Tanker Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

One killed, three Injured in D.G.Khan tanker blast

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a LPG tanker blast that occurred near Kot Chattah area of Dera Ghazi Khan, tv channels reported quoting Rescue sources on Tuesday.

According to details, one person has lost his life while three rescue workers sustained injuries after LPG tanker blast that caught fire near Kot Chattah area. Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner D.G.Khan has said that a high level inquiry would be conducted to investigate the matter of LPG tanker blast and fire incident in the area.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon Presiden ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO

11 minutes ago
 DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES unti ..

DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028

26 minutes ago
 Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to ..

Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..

41 minutes ago
 MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donati ..

MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health

41 minutes ago
 RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

1 hour ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

2 hours ago
 PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

2 hours ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan