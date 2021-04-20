UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, Three Injured In Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:09 PM

One killed, three injured in firing

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Akhund Khail area of the district, the police reported on Tuesday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Akhund Khail area of the district, the police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, an unidentified person opened firing at funeral prayer and killed a man. Three other people who were standing there also received injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Man Prayer

Recent Stories

Charity art auctions to raise funds for the ‘100 ..

9 minutes ago

Helpline and Emergency Operations Center of NH&MP ..

8 minutes ago

Two die in separate incidents

8 minutes ago

Efforts for improving standard of edible items say ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh Governor summons SA session on April 21

10 minutes ago

Situation on Libyan Border Stable Amid Armed Clash ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.