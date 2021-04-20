One killed, three injured in firing

(@FahadShabbir)

One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Akhund Khail area of the district, the police reported on Tuesday

According to details, an unidentified person opened firing at funeral prayer and killed a man. Three other people who were standing there also received injuries.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.